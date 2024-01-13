Mumbai News: Pali Hill Garden Renamed After Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

File

Mumbai: In a befitting tribute to Padma Vibhushan Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, the Palimala garden was rechristened after the late classical musician on Saturday. His friend and renowned flautist, Padma Vibhushan Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, proposed to rename the public space to preserve memories of Pandit Sharma.

Pandit Chaurasia met Mumbai BJP President MLA Adv Ashish Shelar and requested him to rename any chowk or a road after the famed artiste, who took the classical instrument santoor to the global stage.

Accordingly, MLA Shelar requested the BMC administrator to rename the Palimala Garden in the elite locality of Pali Hill in Bandra West assembly constituency in the memory of Pandit Sharma. The civic body agreed to rename the garden.

The rechristening ceremony was graced by Pandit Chaurasia, the Sharma family and MLA Shelar. Many dignitaries from the field of music were also present on this occasion.