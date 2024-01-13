 Mumbai News: Pali Hill Garden Renamed After Pandit Shivkumar Sharma
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Pali Hill Garden Renamed After Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

Mumbai News: Pali Hill Garden Renamed After Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

A Padma Vibhushan recipient, the late classical musician took santoor to global stage

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
File

Mumbai: In a befitting tribute to Padma Vibhushan Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, the Palimala garden was rechristened after the late classical musician on Saturday. His friend and renowned flautist, Padma Vibhushan Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, proposed to rename the public space to preserve memories of Pandit Sharma.

Pandit Chaurasia met Mumbai BJP President MLA Adv Ashish Shelar and requested him to rename any chowk or a road after the famed artiste, who took the classical instrument santoor to the global stage.

Accordingly, MLA Shelar requested the BMC administrator to rename the Palimala Garden in the elite locality of Pali Hill in Bandra West assembly constituency in the memory of Pandit Sharma. The civic body agreed to rename the garden.

The rechristening ceremony was graced by Pandit Chaurasia, the Sharma family and MLA Shelar. Many dignitaries from the field of music were also present on this occasion.

Read Also
Mumbai: 31st edition of Sanskriti Music Festival will pay tribute to Padma Vibhusan Late Pandit...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 16 Shiv Sena UBT Workers Booked For Unlawful Assembly & Rioting In Vile Parle; Protest...

Mumbai: 16 Shiv Sena UBT Workers Booked For Unlawful Assembly & Rioting In Vile Parle; Protest...

Mumbai: IAS Officer Ashwini Bhide Calls British Airways 'Racist' After Company Downgrades Premium...

Mumbai: IAS Officer Ashwini Bhide Calls British Airways 'Racist' After Company Downgrades Premium...

Mumbai: Bandra Builder Faces Case For Alleged Death Threats & Fraud In Crores

Mumbai: Bandra Builder Faces Case For Alleged Death Threats & Fraud In Crores

MTHL Inaugurated: Commuters Seen Halting Vehicles For Clicking Photos On Atal Setu, Littering...

MTHL Inaugurated: Commuters Seen Halting Vehicles For Clicking Photos On Atal Setu, Littering...

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 5 For Trying To Obtain German Visa With Fake Documents

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 5 For Trying To Obtain German Visa With Fake Documents