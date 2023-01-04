Mumbai: 31st edition of Sanskriti Music Festival will pay tribute to Padma Vibhusan Late Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

Santoor Maestro Rahul Sharma and Shubha Mudgal |

Continuing the legacy of showcasing incredible classical talent and reigniting the spirit of culture, art and heritage among the Mumbaikars, the Indian Heritage Society-Mumbai (IHS) brings the 31st edition of Sanskriti Music Festival under the theme of Use Live Music to Save Heritage. The two-day festival is scheduled to take place on January 14 and 15 at the iconic Town Hall (Asiatic Library) in collaboration with Maharashtra Tourism, jointly sponsored by HSBC and Tata Consultancy Services and curated by Northern Lights.

Founded by the Indian Heritage Society in 1992, Mumbai Sanskriti has come a long way where this festival was initiated at the heritage precinct of Banganga Tank, Walkeshwar, and was then called as the Banganga Festival. The festival is an effort to increase awareness of the rich heritage of Mumbai using live classical music.

Celebrating the richness of our cultural heritage starting 14th January, the first day of the festival will see the electrifying performance of Indian music director and Santoor maestro Rahul Sharma with Pt. Bhawani Shankar and Pt. Mukundraj Deo to pay tribute to Rahul’s father and guru Padma Vibhusan Late Pandit Shivkumar Sharma who have performed for IHS on various occasions in the past. Further to the magical evening, on 15th January, the musical soiree will bring soulful vocalist Vidushi Shubha Mudgal who will perform with Pt. Aneesh Pradhan and Pt. Sudhir Nayak.

Talking about the musical evening Anita Garware, Chairperson Emeritus, Indian Heritage Society, Mumbai said, "To carry forward our rich cultural & built heritage to future generations, IHS organized this well-known celebration 31 years ago. We aim to unite city lovers by merging the history of Mumbai with the spirit of classical music. The festival's most recognizable feature is the remarkable group of artistes who dazzle the evening with their talent by presenting live performances absolutely free of cost for the audience.”

Santoor Maestro Rahul Sharma said, “Music reaches the soul and the heart and beyond barriers. It has a metaphysical appeal. It gives me immense pleasure to perform at the festival and for IHS for such a cause, at an exemplary sight as the Town Hall. This performance will be special for me as IHS will pay tribute to my father and guru Padma Vibhusan Late Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. This will not only reach the ears of the audience but touch their hearts.”

Eminent Hindustani classical vocalist and composer Shubha Mudgal said, “Festivals such as IHS’s Mumbai Sanskriti create awareness among people about their culture and heritage. The effort that IHS is taking is highly appreciated, and I feel privileged to be a part of the festival this year. I sincerely hope that people are inspired and become aware about the rich cultural past and pass it on to future generations.”

