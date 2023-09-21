Mumbai News: 'Osteopathy An Empirical, Natural Healing Method'

Osteopathy is the method of treatment without medicines | Representational Image

Mumbai: Dr Giriraj Parashar learned the ancient art of treating bones, joints and muscles from his father at a young age, and today he has made his own identity in the field of osteopathy.

Dr Parashar, the elder son of world-renowned osteopath the late Dr Govardhan Lal Parashar, was born on November 11, 1985. He joined his father’s clinic as a young volunteer, and is now taking forward the legacy of curing people through non-invasive methods. In the past 20 years he has treated lakhs of people.

Dr Parashar is also associated with the Shree Sanwarlal Osteopathy Charitable Institute, established by his late father in 2007, and has received many honours.

The Parashar Healing Centre in Malad was inaugurated by Dr Govardhan Lal Parashar on August 14, 2021. Rajesh Tope, the former state health minister, was its first patient. Over the past one year more than 24,000 people have been treated here, including eminent personalities.

Dr Govardhan Lal Parashar was recently honoured with the ninth Lifetime Achievement Bharat Gaurav Samman at The Luxembourg Palace Senate, in Paris. The honour, given by the Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha on July 23, 2022, was received by Dr Giriraj Parashar. Excerpts from an interview:

What is osteopathy?

Osteopathy is a method of treating the patient without giving medicine... people who have been freed from disease in a short time after suffering from pain all their life. It is a method of curing diseases by manipulating the human skeleton by examining the actual location of the bones, by feeling them with fingers and by finding out the conditions of the spine and pulse pressure. Osteopathy therapy is a completely new concept in India and treatment through this drug-free therapy system was first introduced in Arogya Mandir. To get this training one has to go to Germany, England and America.

How popular is it in foreign countries?

It is very popular in foreign countries. Its discovery and principles were announced by the late Dr Andrew Taylor Still on June 22, 1874, and by 1892, the first osteopathy college had opened under the name ‘American School of Osteopathy’. By 1958, America had travelled a considerable distance with its colleges.

Why is it not popular in India?

This is a completely new science for India and at present there are only three doctors, including me, who have studied and served the degree of ‘Doctor of Osteopathy’, and who have treated lakhs of patients.

How does osteopathy work?

Osteopathy is a unique method of disease prevention. For example, the cause of chest pain is considered to be heart disease, which is called ‘angina pectoris’. But on examination this disease is neither detected in ECG nor in other tests. Actually that pain is related to the cells of the neck, which can be cured only by treating the neck.

Pain is felt in the shoulders due to stomach. The unbalanced pressure of the lower back is felt in the legs. Problems related to urination can cause swelling and pain in the legs. Kidney disease can be felt in the legs. By making mistakes in the way of standing for a long time, fatigue starts increasing quickly, due to which most of the internal organs of the body come closer to each other or move away.

What is your method of treatment?

It is an empirical and natural healing method that takes us back to our original mother nature and makes us active and energetic. There are neither expensive tests and medicines nor surgery involved.

In this method of balancing the body structure, the body’s balance point is achieved and it is made pain-free and functional. The treatment for every disorder lies within the body itself; what is required is that it should be achieved through a sensitive medical method.

Without the help of any test or technique, I read the victim’s body with my fingers and thumb, reach the disease and begin my diagnostic procedures with the help of a special type of oil. If a patient gets a CT scan or MRI done as per his wish, then he is stunned that how could the analysis which is done with the expensive equipment of modern medical system, be possible without it?

Which diseases come under the scope of osteopathy?

From slip disc to cervical spondylosis, from tissue to hip infection, there are thousands of diseases whose treatment is easily accessible through this method. We can treat thyroid issues, hormonal imbalance, calcium deficiency, frozen soul, muscle problem, osteoporosis, arthritis, cerebral palsy, migraine, ligament tears, prostate problems, sciatica, diabetes, height problem, obesity and viral disorders without medicine.

