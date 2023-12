Representative Image

A man, who was on the run for four months, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly duping a Kurla resident of ₹2 lakh on the pretext of selling him goats, said the Sakinaka police.

The accused was identified as Alauddin Sheikh while his accomplice Sugan Nayak is still absconding. The 25-year-old complainant was planning to set up a business of goats and in the same regards he decided to purchase 11 of them from Sheikh. Despite transferring ₹2.03 lakh to the accused, he didn't deliver the goats.