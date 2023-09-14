Mumbai News: No Need Of Kunbi Certificate For All Marathas, Says Rane | PTI

Mumbai: Just on the day the state government appeared to won a major battle by pursuing the agitating Maratha leader to withdraw fast and gained a window of 41 days to ensure all Marathas would get a Kunbi certificate, Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane has come forth stating that there is no need of Kunbi certificates to all Marathas.

Concentrate on study on Maratha community: Rane

“Kunbi certificate for all is not a demand of the whole Maratha community. Hence, instead of concentrating on that demand, the government should, as per the provisions of constitutions, concentrate on study of the social, educational and economic backwardness among the Maratha community,” Rane said as he addressed a press conference here at the state BJP headquarters on Thursday.

“The demand for reservation to the Maratha community is very old. Several attempts too had been made in this regard. Sixteen percent reservation was given to the community. But, that was struck down by the court. Now, demand is being made to grant Kunbi caste certificates to all Marathas. I feel that is not right. I would suggest the government study provisions in the Constitution and act accordingly,” Rane said.

“Maharashtra has 38% Maratha population. Of them those who are poor can be given Kunbi certificates,” he added.

“The '96 kuli' Marathas have not sought reservations,” Rane, who was instrumental in studying the community to grant 16% reservation in 2014 as part of the Congress-NCP government, said.

Manoj Jarange-Patil, who withdrew his fast after having a glassful of juice at the hands of CM Eknath Shinde, had been pushing for the demand of Kunbi caste certificates to all Marathas. The government too agreed to the demand in spite of the pressures from Kunbi and OBC leaders who had threatened counter agitation in case the government fulfilled the demand. On this backdrop the suggestion made by Rane assumes importance.

Rane congratulated Jarange-Patil for withdrawing his agitation.