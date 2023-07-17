Mumbai News: NIA Attaches Property Of Key Accused In 2022 D-Company Case

File

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the residential property of one of the key accused in a 2022 D-company case, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Arif Abubakar Shaikh alias Arif Bhaijaan, was arrested in the case registered by the NIA on February 3, 2022. Arif’s house in the Gaurav Green Row House Co-Operative Housing Society Ltd, Cluster-II, Mangal Nagar, Mira Road East, Thane, has now been attached as ‘proceeds of terrorism’ under Section 25 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

The NIA has already filed a charge sheet against three arrested accused – Arif Bhaijan, Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh alias Shabbir Takla, and Mohammad Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit – and two wanted people – Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar alias Shaikh Dawood Hassan, and Shakeel Babu Mohiddin Shaikh alias Chota Shakeel under Sections of the UAPA and IPC in the case.

Case related to terror and criminal activities

The case pertains to terror / criminal activities of the international terrorist network of D-Company involving Dawood and his associates, including Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Shakeel, Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna and Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tiger Memon who are indulging in arms smuggling, narco terrorism, money laundering, circulation of FICN and are in unauthorised possession / involved in acquisition of key assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisation including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ). This case was registered suo moto by the NIA.

D-Company's special unit to strike terror in India

NIA sources had said that the D-Company has established a special unit for striking terror in India by attacking eminent personalities including political leaders, businessmen and others by using explosives, firearms and other lethal weapons and is planning to instigate and trigger incidents that may lead to the onset of violence in various parts of India, including the National Capital Region, Mumbai and other major cities. Based on the NIA case, the Enforcement Directorate had also registered a money laundering case against gangster and his close associates.

