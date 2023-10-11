 Mumbai News: NCP Questions Maharashtra Govt's Silence On Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit
The party voiced concern over the Maharashtra government's continued struggle to attract investments, thereby missing out on crucial employment opportunities for the state's youth.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
NCP Questions Maharashtra Govt's Silence On Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit | X

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar faction questioned the Maharashtra Government's silence over Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel hosting a curtain raiser event for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Mumbai. The party voiced concern over the Maharashtra government's continued struggle to attract investments, thereby missing out on crucial employment opportunities for the state's youth.

Questions around "Magnetic Maharashtra" campaign

In his statement, Party spokesperson Mahesh Tapase asked why the state leadership, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar, has not undertaken a "Magnetic Maharashtra" campaign in Gujarat to attract reverse investments into Maharashtra.

He also questioned whether this hesitancy is rooted in concerns that the central BJP leadership might threaten their current political positions.

He emphasized that the people of Maharashtra place their trust in Sharad Pawar, who has an unwavering commitment to the welfare and prosperity of the state's residents, especially the youth who are eager to secure meaningful employment opportunities.

