Mumbai News: City's Skyline Set For Transformation With 4 New Cable-Stayed Bridges

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has embarked on a monumental endeavor to revamp the city's aging road over bridges, entrusting the task to the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, known as MahaRail. This visionary project aims not only to enhance transportation networks but also to elevate the city's aesthetic appeal.

The centerpiece of this ambitious venture is the construction of four awe-inspiring Cable Stayed Road Over Bridges at Reay Road, Byculla, Dadar, and Ghatkopar. These engineering marvels are poised to redefine Mumbai's skyline and functionality, boasting towering structures that gracefully support the bridge deck with intricate cable designs. MahaRail's dedication to combining functionality and aesthetics is evident in this design choice.

Construction has already commenced on these four bridges, with each presenting its unique set of challenges and opportunities.

This initiative is part of a broader mission to upgrade Mumbai's transportation infrastructure and alleviate traffic congestion. The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, a joint venture between the State Government and the Ministry of Railways, is at the forefront of this transformative effort.

Reay Road Cable-stayed bridge: A glimpse into Mumbai's modernisation efforts

The Reay Road cable-stayed ROB is a vital East-West connector for Mumbai, promising relief from the perennial traffic congestion that plagues the city's roadways. With an estimated length of 385 meters and featuring six lanes, this bridge will significantly improve traffic flow in the region. The project, which commenced on February 14, 2022, currently at an impressive 52% completion rate and set to be fully ready by March 2024.

"One innovative aspect of this project is the construction approach adopted by the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), entrusted by the MCGM to oversee the project. Instead of disrupting traffic during the construction phase, MRIDC decided to build a new cable-stayed bridge adjacent to the existing heritage structure of Railway Ticket counter of Reay Road station. The new bridge work was started after the demolition of old one, with ensuring minimal disruptions to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic by proper traffic diversion plan," said an official of MahaRail.

According to MahaRail, the Reay Road cable-stayed ROB's design takes into account the city's growing infrastructure needs. It includes provisions for uninterrupted traffic movement under the Barrister Nath Pai Road underpass. Moreover, the bridge adheres to the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) standards, providing the required vertical clearance for vehicles and trains passing simultaneously under the Eastern freeway and MbPT Railway line.

"Beyond its functional aspects, the bridge adds an aesthetic touch to Mumbai's skyline. Architectural LED lighting has been incorporated into the design to illuminate the structure, enhancing its visual appeal, especially at night. Additionally, a bridge health monitoring system has been integrated, to ensure the safety and durability of the bridge over time," said an official.

"The Reay Road cable-stayed ROB is a significant investment, with an estimated cost of Rs145 crore. This financial commitment underscores the city's dedication to improving its infrastructure for the benefit of its residents and businesses alike. As Mumbai continues to evolve and expand, such projects play a pivotal role in ensuring that the city remains a beacon of progress and development," further added officials.

Dadar's Tilak Bridge reconstruction: A vital link for Mumbai's commuters

The Dadar Tilak Bridge, a significant landmark in Mumbai, is currently undergoing a transformative reconstruction project aimed at enhancing connectivity and ensuring the safety of its users. This British-era Steel Girder bridge, which connects Dadar East to West, plays a pivotal role in connecting Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, and Worli to the Eastern Express highway. To address the pressing need for improvement, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has entrusted the task to MahaRail, with the goal of creating a modern Cable Stayed Bridge that will serve the city for decades to come.

Recognising the bridge's importance, MahaRail has meticulously planned this project in two phases to minimize disruption to daily traffic flow. "In the first phase, a new four-lane bridge is being constructed adjacent to the old bridge on the Kalyan side. This approach allows the project to progress without hindering the existing traffic on the bridge, ensuring that commuters can continue their daily routines with minimal inconvenience. Once the new bridge is completed, traffic will be smoothly transitioned to it, allowing for the dismantling of the old bridge" said an official of MahaRail.

First Phase will be completed by end of next year

Currently, MahaRail has made substantial progress, with approximately 25 percent of the first phase of construction already completed. Their dedicated efforts are in line with the goal of finishing the first phase by the end of next year. The meticulous planning and execution of this project demonstrate a commitment to improving the city's infrastructure and the lives of its residents.

The estimated cost of this remarkable project stands at around Rs. 325 crores, reflecting the scale and ambition of the reconstruction efforts. While this is undoubtedly a substantial investment, the benefits it will bring in terms of improved connectivity, reduced traffic congestion, and enhanced safety for commuters are immeasurable.

"Upon completion of both phases, Mumbai can look forward to a modern Cable Stayed Bridge at Dadar, a symbol of progress and a testament to the city's dedication to infrastructure development. This reconstruction project underscores the importance of infrastructure investments in India's rapidly growing urban centers and sets an example for future endeavors aimed at improving the quality of life for its residents. With the promise of enhanced connectivity and convenience, the Dadar Tilak Bridge reconstruction project is a vital step forward in the continued growth and development of Mumbai," said an official of MahaRail.

Byculla's Road Over Bridge: A marvel of modern engineering

The current Byculla Road Overbridge (ROB), which has served the city well but has exceeded its expected lifespan, is undergoing extensive strengthening measures to ensure safety standards are met. However, the real excitement lies in the construction of an impressive cable-stayed bridge adjacent to the existing ROB structure.

Spanning a length of 916 meters, including approaches, and reaching a towering height of 9.7 meters, this cable-stayed bridge is set to redefine the connectivity between the east and west sides of the Byculla station. But it's not just about functionality; this bridge is designed to be a visual spectacle and an iconic symbol of modern Mumbai.

According to MahaRail, one of the most notable features of this upcoming bridge is its expansion of lanes. The new structure will boast four additional lanes, augmenting the existing three lanes to accommodate the ever-growing traffic demands of the city. This expansion is not just about easing congestion but also about making commuting more efficient for the residents of Mumbai.

"Adding to the allure of the cable-stayed bridge is the planned installation of signature theme lighting. When the sun sets, this structure will transform into a breathtaking work of art, lighting up the Mumbai skyline with an array of colors and patterns. This promises to be a visual treat for both residents and visitors alike," said an official.

In a nod to the social media age, designated selfie points will be incorporated into the design. These points will allow people to capture memorable moments against the backdrop of this iconic structure, creating lasting memories and sharing them with the world.

Construction of this cable-stayed bridge began on December 22, 2021, and as of now, it is approximately 35% complete. The ambitious project has a target completion date of July 31, 2024, and is estimated to cost Rs.287 crores. As this engineering marvel takes shape, it is bound to become a source of pride for the people of Mumbai.

"Once the new bridge is completed, the traffic from the existing bridge will be diverted to the new one. As part of the transition process, one span of the existing 'Y' Bridge will be dismantled and will connected to the new cable stay bridge. This careful planning ensures a smooth transition while preserving the historical significance of the existing Byculla ROB," added official.

A solution to traffic Congestion at Ghatkopar

Ghatkopar, a bustling suburb in eastern Mumbai, has long grappled with traffic congestion at the intersection of LBS Road and the Eastern Express Highway. The 45-year-old Road Over Bridge at Ghatkopar, built-in 1977, was in dire need of reconstruction. "To alleviate this issue, a new Cable Stayed Bridge is set to rise, offering a vital link between the Eastern Expressway and LBS Road on Ghatkopar West" said an official adding that cost of the praposed Ghatkopar ROB is around Rs 549 crores. Around 10% of work is completed. If all goes according to the plan this project will be completed within two years.

"The significance of this bridge extends beyond traffic decongestion. It intersects with essential projects like the Mumbai Metro - Phase 4, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National High-Speed Rail Project, and various railway lines. This multi-faceted connectivity enhances the bridge's importance as a critical transportation hub in Mumbai," said spokesperson of MahaRail, adding that the design of the new cable-stayed bridge at Ghatkopar incorporates provisions for the underground passage of the proposed high-speed rail corridor. Furthermore, it also accommodates provisions for the elevated track of Metro Line 4, allowing both transportation systems to seamlessly cross over the bridge.

Two-Phase Project

According to MahaRail, the Ghatkopar Cable Stayed Road Over Bridge project is divided into two phases. Phase 1 focuses on the railway portion, featuring a symmetric Cable Stayed section with a single span of 108 meters, supported by four pylons. This segment of the bridge also intersects with the underground National High-Speed Rail Project Corridor alignment, making it a complex engineering feat.

Enhanced Accessibility

To cater to the needs of local residents and commuters, service roads will be provided along the bridge's alignment wherever feasible. Furthermore, the bridge will boast six lanes (three in each direction) with a total width of 37.5 meters, including service roads, and dedicated footpaths for pedestrians. This emphasis on accessibility reflects the project's commitment to the community.

Aesthetics and Illumination

In addition to its functional aspects, the Ghatkopar Cable Stayed Road Over Bridge aims to enhance the aesthetic appeal of its surroundings. MahaRail plans to illuminate the entire bridge with a signature theme. This artistic touch not only adds to the bridge's beauty but also symbolizes the city's commitment to progress and innovation.

Key numbers:

Byculla ROB

Cost reconstruction project-Rs 200 Crores

Current status: 35% completed

Dadar Tilak Bridge

Cost of reconstruction project- Rs 375 Crores

Current status: 25% completed

Reay Road

Cost of reconstruction project- Rs 145 Crores

Current status: 52% completed

Ghatkopar ROB

Cost of reconstruction project: Rs 549 crores

Current status: 20% completed

