Mumbai News: Mumbaikars Paint The Town Saffron, White, Green

CM Eknath Shinde during Flag Hoisting at Mantralay in Mumbai | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Mumbaikars marked the country’s Independence Day on Tuesday with early morning public marches and bike rallies, flat-hoisting in government offices and societies, and day-long celebrations.

Citizens gathered in large numbers at public spaces holding the national flag and shouting patriotic slogans. Flags were seen on the balconies of buildings and many people wore flag pins on their chests.

CM Eknath Shinde hoists flag at Mantralaya

At several places eminent people and retired soldiers hoisted the flag and gave passionate speeches. Cinemas and restaurants were packed with people celebrating the day. Eateries offered discounts to make the most of celebrations.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hoisted the flag first at Mantralaya and then at his official residence, Varsha.

In his speech at the Mantralaya, the CM said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in 2014 that focus has to be on efficient governance and development of the country. The PM has removed the pest of corruption.”

“In the past, when the government used to send ₹1 to people, only 15 paise would reach the beneficiaries. With the help of direct benefit transfer, the entire ₹1 now reaches the bank accounts of beneficiaries.”

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was in Nagpur for Independence Day celebrations, hoisted the flag and said that the government was functioning round the clock for all sections of the society.

He said Maharashtra’s role will be prominent in India reaching the $5 trillion economy with Shinde leading the state.

“The government will work to transform the lives of people. Maharashtra will have a share of $1 trillion in the $5 trillion economy dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Fadnavis, citing a Deutsche Bank report that said Maharashtra has the most dynamic economy in the country.