Mumbai News: Mulund Railway Station to Undergo Comprehensive Makeover

Mumbai: With a daily footfall of 1.5 lakh, the Central Railway's Mulund station is all set to undergo a comprehensive makeover aimed at enhancing infrastructure and improving passenger amenities. Being implemented by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), the plan has entered the final stage of the tendering process and is expected to commence next month.

The revamp project includes the construction of additional foot over bridges and an elevated deck spanning 150 meters in length and measuring 10.50 meters in width.

According to an MRVC spokesperson, the project is scheduled to be completed within 36 months after the commencement of the work. "This redevelopment initiative is not only geared towards enhancing the station's aesthetics but also ensuring the safety and convenience of passengers," he said.

Aim of project

Furthermore, in response to the demands of daily commuters, the project aims to address several pressing issues at Mulund Station. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-end of platforms 2 and 3 has been a cause for concern due to the lack of sufficient roof for 15-car local trains. This inadequacy in infrastructure has raised safety concerns, especially during the late evening hours when the platform is shrouded in darkness.

Chinmaya Vidyadhar Joshi, a regular commuter on the Central Railway, highlighted these concerns, emphasising the need for an urgent overhaul. He expressed apprehension about the potential risks commuters face.

When asked about the proposed revamp project of Mulund, an official said, the overarching goal is to ensure that this suburban station accommodates the growing passenger load while also eliminating infringements and providing more space for the convenience and safety of commuters.