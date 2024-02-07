Mumbai News: Motorman Averts Major Mishap After He Spots Iron Object On Rail Track Near Mankhurd; Video Surfaces |

Mumbai: In a commendable act of vigilance and quick thinking, a motorman from Central Railway averted a potential disaster on Monday evening near Mankhurd. At approximately 8:44 pm, between Mankhurd and Vashi, a local train bound for Panvel was heading towards its destination when the motorman of the train discovered an iron piece on the tracks.

The motorman promptly halted the train, ensuring the safety of passengers, and personally removed the hazardous object from the tracks. Following this, the journey resumed without further incident. Upon reaching Vashi, the iron piece was handed over to the station incharge.

#WATCH | #CentralRailway Motorman Prevents Crisis Near #Mankhurd



On Monday evening, at around 8:44 pm, between Mankhurd and Vashi, a local train destined for Panvel was approaching its endpoint when the vigilant motorman noticed an iron piece on the tracks.



By: @Yourskamalk… pic.twitter.com/M7qwdI37Fp — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 6, 2024

The incident unfolded during the evening commute, underscoring the crucial role of vigilant railway staff in maintaining passenger safety. Authorities are actively investigating the origin of the iron piece and are working to implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. Sources indicate that the area where the iron piece was found lacks proper boundaries and is surrounded by slums, adding complexity to the ongoing investigation.

Case Filed Against Unknown Individual

Central Railways RPF has initiated an investigation into the incident, registering a case under sections 153 and 147 of the railway act against an unknown person for endangering the safety of passengers and trespassing.

Read Also Mumbai News: Central Railway To Relocate 32 Signals To Ensure Improved Visibility For Motormen

The railway act stipulates severe penalties for such offenses. If found guilty, the individual responsible for endangering safety by wilful act or omission could face imprisonment for up to five years.

Railway officials have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects or activities near train tracks to ensure the continued safety of the railway network. The quick response of the motorman serves as a reminder of the dedication and commitment of railway staff to passenger safety.