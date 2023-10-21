Mumbai News: More Trains To Be Affected Due To Ongoing Work Of 6th Line Between Khar – Goregaon

Ongoing Work Of 6th Line Between Khar – Goregaon | FPJ

Mumbai: Due to the ongoing dismantling work of the crossover at Jogeshwari (South) as part of the construction of the 6th line between Khar and Goregaon on the Mumbai suburban section of Western Railway, several Mail/Express trains will be affected. These trains will experience partial cancellations, short termination, or short origination.

The details of these train modifications are as follows:

Partial Cancellation/Short Termination/Short Origination of Trains:

Train No. 19218 Veraval - Bandra Terminus: Journeys commencing from 21st to 23rd Oct. 2023 will short terminate at Borivali and will be partially cancelled between Borivali and Bandra Terminus.

Train No. 19217 Bandra Terminus - Veraval: Journeys commencing from 22nd to 24th Oct. 2023 will short originate from Borivali and will be partially cancelled between Bandra Terminus and Borivali.

Train No. 12972 Bhavnagar - Bandra Terminus: Journeys commencing from 21st to 23rd Oct. 2023 will short terminate at Borivali and will be partially cancelled between Borivali and Bandra Terminus.

Train No. 12971 Bandra Terminus - Bhavnagar: Journeys commencing from 22nd to 24th Oct. 2023 will short originate from Borivali and will be partially cancelled between Bandra Terminus and Borivali.

Train No. 14701 Shri Ganganagar - Bandra Terminus: Journeys commencing from 20th to 22nd Oct. 2023 will short terminate at Borivali and will be partially cancelled between Borivali and Bandra Terminus.

Train No. 14702 Bandra Terminus - Shri Ganganagar: Journeys commencing from 22nd to 24th Oct. 2023 will short originate from Borivali and will be partially cancelled between Bandra Terminus and Borivali.

