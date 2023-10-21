 Mumbai News: More Trains To Be Affected Due To Ongoing Work Of 6th Line Between Khar – Goregaon
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: More Trains To Be Affected Due To Ongoing Work Of 6th Line Between Khar – Goregaon

Mumbai News: More Trains To Be Affected Due To Ongoing Work Of 6th Line Between Khar – Goregaon

Check details of the trains to be affected

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Ongoing Work Of 6th Line Between Khar – Goregaon | FPJ

Mumbai: Due to the ongoing dismantling work of the crossover at Jogeshwari (South) as part of the construction of the 6th line between Khar and Goregaon on the Mumbai suburban section of Western Railway, several Mail/Express trains will be affected. These trains will experience partial cancellations, short termination, or short origination.

The details of these train modifications are as follows:

Partial Cancellation/Short Termination/Short Origination of Trains:

Train No. 19218 Veraval - Bandra Terminus: Journeys commencing from 21st to 23rd Oct. 2023 will short terminate at Borivali and will be partially cancelled between Borivali and Bandra Terminus.

Train No. 19217 Bandra Terminus - Veraval: Journeys commencing from 22nd to 24th Oct. 2023 will short originate from Borivali and will be partially cancelled between Bandra Terminus and Borivali.

Train No. 12972 Bhavnagar - Bandra Terminus: Journeys commencing from 21st to 23rd Oct. 2023 will short terminate at Borivali and will be partially cancelled between Borivali and Bandra Terminus.

Train No. 12971 Bandra Terminus - Bhavnagar: Journeys commencing from 22nd to 24th Oct. 2023 will short originate from Borivali and will be partially cancelled between Bandra Terminus and Borivali.

Train No. 14701 Shri Ganganagar - Bandra Terminus: Journeys commencing from 20th to 22nd Oct. 2023 will short terminate at Borivali and will be partially cancelled between Borivali and Bandra Terminus.

Train No. 14702 Bandra Terminus - Shri Ganganagar: Journeys commencing from 22nd to 24th Oct. 2023 will short originate from Borivali and will be partially cancelled between Bandra Terminus and Borivali.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Under-Construction Building Scaffolding Collapse In Khar Injures Two Labourers
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Instead Of Planning Fake Protest, BJP Should Ask Shinde, Pawar To Apologize’: Patole Amid Row...

‘Instead Of Planning Fake Protest, BJP Should Ask Shinde, Pawar To Apologize’: Patole Amid Row...

Delhi-Bound Akasa Air Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Passenger Makes Bomb 'Threat'

Delhi-Bound Akasa Air Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Passenger Makes Bomb 'Threat'

Mumbai News: More Trains To Be Affected Due To Ongoing Work Of 6th Line Between Khar – Goregaon

Mumbai News: More Trains To Be Affected Due To Ongoing Work Of 6th Line Between Khar – Goregaon

Mumbai: Police Arrest Three Accused In Two Separate Online Fraud Cases From Haryana, Punjab

Mumbai: Police Arrest Three Accused In Two Separate Online Fraud Cases From Haryana, Punjab

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Takes Stringent Measures As City's AQI Deteriorates

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Takes Stringent Measures As City's AQI Deteriorates