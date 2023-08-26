 Mumbai News: Under-Construction Building Scaffolding Collapse In Khar Injures Two Labourers
The incident occurred at approximately 2:58 PM and was reported by a vigilant citizen.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 09:03 PM IST
article-image
representational image | Shrish Upadhyay

In a distressing incident today, a partial collapse of scaffolding from an under-construction building near N.M. Medical Center on the 14th Road in Khar (West), Mumbai, resulted in injuries to two labourers. The incident occurred at approximately 2:58 PM and was reported by a vigilant citizen.

The injured laborers have been identified as Sonu Thakur, a 25-year-old male, and Mahammad Javed Khan, a 35-year-old male. Thakur's condition is currently listed as critical, necessitating his immediate transfer to KEM Hospital for further treatment. On the other hand, Khan's condition is reported to be stable, and he has chosen to decline hospitalization despite the incident.

The incident was reported to the authorities, prompting an emergency response. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) on duty at Bandra Bhabha Hospital provided details regarding the injuries sustained by the two laborers. Thakur's critical condition prompted his transfer to KEM Hospital.

Mumbai: Bamboo scaffolding of under-construction high-rise building collapses in Lower Parel area; 5...
article-image
