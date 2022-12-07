Mumbai: Bamboo scaffolding of under-construction high-rise building collapses in Lower Parel area; 5 injured | Shrish Upadhyay

A bamboo scaffolding of an under-construction high-rise building collapsed injuring five people in the Lower Parel area, earlier today, BMC official informed.

Bamboo scaffolding of under construction high rise building detached and fell on ground floor room No. 22 and 23, resulting in damage to AC Sheet roof of ground floored structure. 5 people working on scaffolding sustained injuries and send to Sukh-Shanti Hospital.

