Mumbai: Bamboo scaffolding of under-construction high-rise building collapses in Lower Parel area; 5 injured

A bamboo scaffolding of an under-construction high-rise building collapsed injuring five people in the Lower Parel area, earlier today, BMC official informed.
Bamboo scaffolding of under construction high rise building detached and fell on ground floor room No. 22 and 23, resulting in damage to AC Sheet roof of ground floored structure. 5 people working on scaffolding sustained injuries and send to Sukh-Shanti Hospital.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)