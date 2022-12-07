e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Bamboo scaffolding of under-construction high-rise building collapses in Lower Parel area; 5 injured

Mumbai: Bamboo scaffolding of under-construction high-rise building collapses in Lower Parel area; 5 injured

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Bamboo scaffolding of under-construction high-rise building collapses in Lower Parel area; 5 injured | Shrish Upadhyay
Follow us on

A bamboo scaffolding of an under-construction high-rise building collapsed injuring five people in the Lower Parel area, earlier today, BMC official informed.

Bamboo scaffolding of under construction high rise building detached and fell on ground floor room No. 22 and 23, resulting in damage to AC Sheet roof of ground floored structure. 5 people working on scaffolding sustained injuries and send to Sukh-Shanti Hospital.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Bamboo scaffolding of under-construction high-rise building collapses in Lower Parel area; 5...

Mumbai: Bamboo scaffolding of under-construction high-rise building collapses in Lower Parel area; 5...

Roads in Girgaon, Pedder Road, Haji Ali, Worli, Bandra, Vakola and Santacruz to be shut tomorrow?...

Roads in Girgaon, Pedder Road, Haji Ali, Worli, Bandra, Vakola and Santacruz to be shut tomorrow?...

Harris Shield: Al Barkaat to meet Swami Vivekanand in final

Harris Shield: Al Barkaat to meet Swami Vivekanand in final

Maharashtra: Defective chairs to be replaced in Palghar district HQ

Maharashtra: Defective chairs to be replaced in Palghar district HQ

Thane: TMC chief Abhijit Bangar warns action against officers for substandard work in city

Thane: TMC chief Abhijit Bangar warns action against officers for substandard work in city