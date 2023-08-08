Mumbai News: More Than 70% Flu Cases Of H3N2 Virus, Says Data

PTI

Influenza subtype H3N2 virus continues to dominate as more than 70 per cent of flu cases in Maharashtra are of H3N2 compared to H1N1. As per the data provided by the state health department, 291 influenza cases have been recorded since August 1 to 6, of which 195 are H3N2, while only 96 were H1N1.

However the number of hospitalised has also increased to 134 until August 6 from 76 until July 31, which means nearly 76 per cent increase. Senior health officials said that the higher prevalence of H3N2 could be linked to the population’s immunity profile and aggressive surveillance.

Moreover there has also been rise in viral fever as OPDs are getting more than 100 patients per day. “Influenza viruses can be distinguished in types A (H1N1, H3N2), B (sublineages Yamagata, Victoria), C, and D.

While both Influenza A and B are responsible for outbreaks and seasonal epidemics, influenza A viruses are only ones with pandemic potential.

The cases are increasing as testing has increased which is helping them to detect patients,” said a doctor from the state health department. Dr Kirti Sabnis, Infectious Disease Specialist, said that H3N2 and H1N1 are both respiratory viruses, with H3N2 being a type of influenza A and H1N1 being a type of influenza B.

Read Also Mumbai News: Eye Flu Grips City With 20 Cases Daily

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)