Mumbai News: Milk Adulteration Racket Busted, 6 Arrested | Representational Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police crime branch busted a milk adulteration racket in Vile Parle area at 4.25am on Sunday and arrested six people. Officers of the crime branch’s Unit 8 received input that a gang was adulterating Amul milk in Sambhaji Nagar Mitra Mandal, Sahar P and T Colony and subsequently raided the places.

According to the FIR, the crime branch and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) jointly conducted a raid and found six of them mixing water with Amul milk. There were also scissors, candles, stove pins, water and funnels.

111 litres of milk seized

The investigation revealed that Saidul Goli, 43, who runs a milk business in Malad East, had supplied the Amul milk bags to Yad Giri, 45, Mahendra Jala, 32, Swami Nathi, 48, Vyankanna Jala, 40, and Mupidhi Lingyya, 40, who work for him.

The police seized 111 litres of milk valued at Rs6,018 from the spot. The case against the six have been registered under sections 272 (adulteration of food), 273 (sale of noxious drink), 482 (using a false property mark), 483 (counterfeiting a property mark used by another), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly), and 34 (act done for common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 51 (sub-standard food) of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Incharge police inspector Laxmikant Salunkhe said, “The milk was being distributed in affluent societies. The investigation is underway.”