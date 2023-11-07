 Mumbai News: Milk Adulteration Racket Busted, 6 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Milk Adulteration Racket Busted, 6 Arrested

Mumbai News: Milk Adulteration Racket Busted, 6 Arrested

The police seized 111 litres of milk valued at Rs6,018 from the spot

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Milk Adulteration Racket Busted, 6 Arrested | Representational Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police crime branch busted a milk adulteration racket in Vile Parle area at 4.25am on Sunday and arrested six people. Officers of the crime branch’s Unit 8 received input that a gang was adulterating Amul milk in Sambhaji Nagar Mitra Mandal, Sahar P and T Colony and subsequently raided the places. 

According to the FIR, the crime branch and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) jointly conducted a raid and found six of them mixing water with Amul milk. There were also scissors, candles, stove pins, water and funnels.

Read Also
Thane District Administration Forms Committee To Tackle Milk Adulteration
article-image

111 litres of milk seized

The investigation revealed that Saidul Goli, 43, who runs a milk business in Malad East, had supplied the Amul milk bags to Yad Giri, 45, Mahendra Jala, 32, Swami Nathi, 48, Vyankanna Jala, 40, and Mupidhi Lingyya, 40, who work for him.

The police seized 111 litres of milk valued at Rs6,018 from the spot. The case against the six have been registered under sections 272 (adulteration of food), 273 (sale of noxious drink), 482 (using a false property mark), 483 (counterfeiting a property mark used by another), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly), and 34 (act done for common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 51 (sub-standard food) of the Food Safety and Standards Act. 

Incharge police inspector Laxmikant Salunkhe said, “The milk was being distributed in affluent societies. The investigation is underway.”

Read Also
Mumbai police busts adulteration racket at Dharavi, seize 1000 litres of fake milk; 6 held
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: With Eye On 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Govt Speeds Up Redevelopment Of BDD Chawls

Mumbai: With Eye On 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Govt Speeds Up Redevelopment Of BDD Chawls

'He Got Involved In Murder Because Of Bad Company': Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Plea Seeking To...

'He Got Involved In Murder Because Of Bad Company': Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Plea Seeking To...

Mumbai: Arthur Road Jail Superintendent Faces Contempt Notice Over Inmate Sleeping Space Issue

Mumbai: Arthur Road Jail Superintendent Faces Contempt Notice Over Inmate Sleeping Space Issue

Mumbai News: Mishap Claims 56-Year-Old Man’s Life In Miscalculated Bus Stop Decision

Mumbai News: Mishap Claims 56-Year-Old Man’s Life In Miscalculated Bus Stop Decision

Mumbai: NIA Court Allows Defreezing Of Zakir Naik's Niece's Bank Account

Mumbai: NIA Court Allows Defreezing Of Zakir Naik's Niece's Bank Account