Mumbai: Around 1000 litres of adulterated milk ceased 

The police from Dharavi seized around 1010 litres of adulterated milk. Six people were arrested for allegedly buying milk packets from various companies like Gokul, Amul, and others, adding water to them, then sealing them with a candle flame and then sealed back. When they examined the packets during the raid, they concluded that the milk had been adulterated by the addition of water.

The adulterated milk samples have been sent to the food and drug administration for further testing.

According to Shahu Nagar police, they got the information about this incident through a source who said various houses in the slums of Gopalnagar, Dharavi were engaged in adulteration of milk packets comprising of various brands.

On Thursday, the police raided the houses and seized milk packets and unclean used milk packets, as well as bottles of adulterated milk and candles, which were used to seal the adulterated milk packets. The police also observed the packet's seal being cut off and then sealed back when they examined the packets during the raid. With that, they concluded that the milk had been adulterated by the addition of water.

During the investigation, the police found out that the milk packets used were from various companies, including Gokul and Amul. " We seized around 1010 litres of adulterated milk, amounting to Rs.60,600, Six accused have been arrested so far and the milk samples have been sent to the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for further testing, "said senior police inspector Ashok Thube, Shahu Nagar Police Station.

The accused have been booked under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 272 ( adulteration of food and drink intended for sale).