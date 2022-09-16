Mumbai: All three accused in ATM van heist case arrested

File Photo

All the three accused including the driver of the ATM refilling van, who fled with the vehicle and Rs 2.80 crore cash on September 5, were arrested by the Goregaon police. There were a total three suspects in the case, of which two were arrested earlier. The police had launched a manhunt for the third accomplice who was arrested from Delhi.

The police have also recovered 80% of the stolen amount.

According to the police, the third arrested accused has been identified as Rishikesh Singh who along with the other accused Uday Bhan Singh, driver of the vehicle and Aakash Kumar Yadav, a mechanic by profession, has admitted to their role in the theft.

Regional additional commissioner of police, Virendre Mishra, said "All the accused are from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. Aakash Kumar is also wanted for a murder case. All are hardcore criminals wanted for various crimes including murder, attempt to murder, extortion and robbery. However, all of them were arrested within 10 days of the crime."

"It is also important to know that the company which hired the driver for the ATM van did not verify his details properly which should've been done, that could've avoided this crime," added the senior official.

The accused also admitted that they were planning the heist for the past one month by observing every detail of the van commute to refill ATM centres.