Mumbai News: MHADA To Pay Rent In One Instalment To BDD Chawl Tenants |

With an aim to make it easier for tenants in old BDD chawls to vacate their premises and encourage more tenants to cooperate, MHADA has decided to provide eligible tenants with 11 months' rent in one instalment. This decision follows the initial payment that was given as rent to the tenants at the beginning of the project.

In the BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project, eligible tenants, who have not opted for transit camp accommodations provided by MHADA, will receive this rent. Initially, tenants were given 11 months' rent in advance and it was decided that after this instalment they will be given rent on a monthly basis. However, tenants requested that the rent be given in a lump sum for the next 11 months as well. Responding positively to this demand, MHADA's Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Sanjeev Jaiswal, approved this proposal, a release issued by the authority said.

According to the decision, this policy will continue until tenants are relocated to the new rehabilitation units. Eligible tenants, verified by the concerned executive engineer, will receive 11 months' rent in one instalment. If the stay extends beyond 11 months, tenants will receive the corresponding rent for the duration of their stay. Rent will be provided based on the actual duration of stay, not just a blanket of 11 months.

Spread over 92 acres of land, the BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project is the biggest ever project of urban renewal and the most ambitious one for the Maharashtra Government, with redevelopment work progressing rapidly at Worli, Naigaon, and N M Joshi Marg-Lower Parel. Under this project, eligible residential tenants are provided accommodations in transit camps by MHADA.

However, due to the shortage of available units, tenants are given the option to receive rent instead. Eligible tenants, who do not prefer transit accommodations are given rent of Rs 25,000 per month by MHADA. Similarly, non-residential tenants also receive Rs 25,000 per month as compensation, the release said and added that the computerised lottery for allocation of rehabilitation units to eligible tenants in the Worli BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project will be held next week.