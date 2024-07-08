 Mumbai News: MGL Revises CNG And Domestic PNG Prices; Check New Rates
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: MGL increases retail price of CNG and domestic PNG | Photo: Representative Image

In a decision that might affect thousands of auto rickshaws and taxis in the city, the Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has revised the prices of CNG and Domestic PNG. While the increase in delivered price of CNG is by Rs 1.50 per kg, that of Domestic PNG is by Rs 1.00 per standard cubic metre (SCM) in and around Mumbai. The prices will be in effect from midnight of July 8, 2024-morning of July 9, 2024.

The MGL increased the rate to meet the increasing volume of CNG and Domestic PNG segments besides due to further shortfall in domestic gas allocation.

Accordingly, the revised delivered prices inclusive of all taxes of CNG will be Rs 75.00/kg and Domestic PNG price will be Rs 48/SCM in and around Mumbai, an MGL release said.

Even after the above revision, MGL's CNG offers attractive savings of about 50% and 17% as compared to petrol and diesel respectively at current price levels in Mumbai, while MGL's Domestic PNG continues delivering unmatched convenience, safety, reliability and environmental friendliness to consumers.

Even after the minor increase, MGL's price of CNG and Domestic PNG are amongst the lowest in the country, the release concluded.

