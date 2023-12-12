Mumbai News: Mercedes Crashes Into Barricades At Metro Construction Site In Bandra; Driver Booked | Representative pic

Mumbai: A case has been registered against a Mercedes driver for alleged reckless driving after they crashed into barricades at a metro construction site in Bandra.

The incident occurred on SV Road, in front of the Goa Art Gallery, Bandra (West). The driver, whose grey Mercedes (DD 03 H 2304) sustained damage to the bonnet and triggered the airbags, left the scene after the collision. No injuries were reported.

Driver Fled Away From The Scene

According to the police, the collision happened at night, causing damage to both the Mercedes and the barricades. Bystanders informed the police about the incident at 4.45am on Sunday. Despite their prompt arrival, the driver had already fled.

Subsequently, the Bandra police filed a case against the driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act.