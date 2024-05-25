Mumbai News: MCOCA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Undertrial Murder Accused For Conjugal Rights | Representational Image

Mumbai: The special MCOCA court has rejected the plea of an undertrial Mohasin Yasin Behlim for conjugal rights to have a second child, claiming that if granted bail the accused may commit another crime.

Behlim was booked by Santacruz police for double murder of Nadeem Mumtaz Khatri, 36, and his friend Gulam Shaikh on July 26, 2016. He was arrested for another crime in 2009. Later when he was released on temporary bail in 2016, he allegedly killed Khatri and Shaikh.

Behlim claimed that he has a daughter born in 2007 and thereafter his wife suffered miscarriages thrice. He claimed that they always wanted to have a second child but because he had been in prison for a long they could not.

“The wife of the applicant is undergoing medical treatment for conceiving pregnancy. The applicant, being the husband, is required to be in association with his wife for getting treatment and for conceiving,” Behlim’s lawyer contended adding that it is their fundamental right of parenthood and procreation.

Read Also Mumbai News: MCOCA Court Acquits 3 In Gold Snatching Case

The plea was opposed by special public prosecutor Vaibhav Baghade saying that the accused committed a second crime when he was released temporarily on furlough in 2016. The special court considered the prosecution’s contentions and noted that the accused indulged in continuous unlawful activities of the organised crime syndicate.