Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Antop Hill Inside Grocery Shop; 1 Dead

Representative Image

Mumbai: A- 70-year-old man died of burn injuries in a fire incident at a grocery shop in Jai Maharashtra Nagar, Antop Hill on Wednesday midnight. The fire officials doused the blaze within a few minutes.

The fire broke out on the ground and upper floor of the chawl structure at Antop Hill on Wednesday night around 11.50 pm. The fire officials along with local police and civic ward staff immediately rushed to the spot.

Grocery Shop Blaze, Rescue Operation And Casualty

Fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, grocery materials, etc. at the ground-floor grocery shop and electric wiring, electric installation, household articles, etc. on the upper floor of the ground plus one upper floored chawl structure.

"The locals informed us that they heard a two-cylinder blast in the shop and one person was stranded on the upper floor of the structure, said a fire official. The fire officials doused the blaze by 12:15 pm. The person residing in the shop identified as Pannalal Vaishya (70 years) was rescued and immediately taken to nearby Sion hospital. However, the doctors declared him brought dead. He had suffered 100% burn injuries. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained," said a fire official.