Mumbai News: Man Loses ₹46 Lakh To Scammer Posing As Police

Representative Pic

A 47-year-old man working in an Andheri based company has lodged a complaint with the police claiming that he he had been duped to the tune of Rs 46 lakh by a gang of scammers who approached him stating that his Aadhar details has been used for illegal purposes and that money in his bank account has to be investigated. The scammers then induced the victim to transfer the money from his bank account to other beneficiary bank accounts.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Nerul and works in a merchant navy company at Andheri. On April 10 the victim had received a phone call from an unknown person claiming to be calling from the High Court, stating that a case of fraud had been filed against him in the High Court. The caller also told the victim that he also has an unpaid loan of Rs 5.85 lakh taken from his credit card and that 27 bank accounts have been opened using his Aadhaar card number and money has been transferred to the bank account of a terrorist through those bank accounts.

Scammer Poses As Police Officer, Fabricates Terrorist Link To Coerce Victim In Bank Account Scam

The victim told the caller that he had not taken any credit card after which the scammer made the victim speak to a person over Skype and the said person claimed to be a Mumbai Police's Deputy Police Commissioner. The said imposter then showed a photograph to the victim, which the caller claimed was of a terrorist. The caller told the victim that he had given his bank accounts created through his Aadhaar card to this terrorist for which he was receiving money. The scammer told the victim that the Anti Money Laundering Department will inquire about his bank account.

Scammer Threatens Victim, Extorts Rs 46 Lakh In Bank Transfers With False Promises Of Money Laundering Check

The scammer then told the victim that the anti money laundering department will check whether the money in his bank account is legal or illegal and if he doesn't cooperate, he will be jailed for 15 years. The victim was then asked to transfer the money in his bank account to the accounts shared by the scammer. From April 10 to April 15, the scammers induced the victim to transfer Rs 46 lakh in four separate transactions in the beneficiary bank accounts. Later, when the victim inquired when the verification process would get complete and he would get his money back, the scammers told him that they would call him and update.

Victim Reports Scam To Police, Offence Registered Under Various Sections Of IPC And IT Act

However, when there was no revert from the scammer, the victim realised that he had been duped after which he approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter on Wednesday. The police have registered a case under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 170 (personating a public servant), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using genuine a forged) of the Indian Penal Code and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.