Mumbai News: Man Held In Delhi for Abducting Sewree Girl

Mumbai: A 23-year-old man has been arrested from Delhi for allegedly abducting a 17-year-old Sewree-based minor girl.



The incident happened on July 23 when the girl left home around 4pm without informing her parents. The parents waited for two days thinking she would voluntarily return, but after she did not turn up, they registered a case of kidnapping against an unknown person on July 25.

Man traced with the help of CDR

The police began the search as the priority was to safely find the underage girl. Mobile numbers of victim’s parents, house number and her friends’ numbers were studied by the police – call data record (CDR) of all these numbers were collected. The police noticed one number the victim frequently contacted and started investigating the same.



Through informants and CCTV cameras, they found that the same man had taken the girl to Delhi via train, on the day she went missing. A team was subsequently deployed to Delhi where with the local police stations, they begin the search operation.



Even though they obtained the tower location of the suspect, due to his constant movements, his exact locations were not captured. “We obtained his current CDR with the help of our technical team and found his most contacted number and the location of the same. During this we understood that the suspect was working at a bag factory, a little away from the main town,” said an official.



They nabbed the suspect, along with the local police, after which he confessed about the minor girl. He is identified as Irshad Mumtaz Khan, a native of Bihar.

After presenting him at a local court in Delhi, both the accused and the girl were brought to Sewri police station. While the girl was handed over to her parents, he was arrested for the charges of kidnapping a minor girl.

