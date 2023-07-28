Thane Crime: Man Sentenced to 10 Years RI for Kidnapping, Raping 15-Year-Old Minor Girl

Man Sentenced to 10 Years RI for Kidnapping, Raping 15-Year-Old Minor Girl. (Representational Image) |

A man was sentenced to ten years rigorous imprisonment by a special court in Thane district on Thursday (July 27). The man was sentenced for kidnapping and Raping a 15-year-old minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 along with the sentence.

The accused and the minor victim were the residents of the same locality. The accused kidnapped the victim and raped her on pretext of marriage on June 13, 2018, said Special public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale in the court. Hiwrale said that the victim was studying in a local school and also worked at a factory at the time of the crime. She further added that nine witnesses were examined during the trial.

Special judge V V Virkar, who was hearing the matter, found the accused guilty of charges under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

