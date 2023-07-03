Indore: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Unnatural Sex With Boy

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was convicted to life imprisonment for unnatural sex with a boy in Vijay Nagar area by a local court on Saturday.

District Prosecution Officer Sanjeev Srivastava said that 15th Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (Pocso Act) Pavas Srivastava, sentenced the 38-year accused to life imprisonment. Special Public Prosecutor Sanjay Meena appeared on behalf of the prosecution in the case.

The court has recommended that the victim child be given an amount of Rs 1,00,000 as compensation.

Prosecution officials said that on March 5 2019, the victim's mother had filed a report in Vijay Nagar police station that on March 4, 2019 at around 04:00 pm her son came crying and told her that their neighbour called him into his home on the pretext of watching TV, sent his daughter out closed the door and indulged in unnatural sex with him. Thereafter, the accused threatened the boy not to share the incident with anyone. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment as he started bleeding.