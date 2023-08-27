 Mumbai News: Man Held For Duping Constable Of ₹5 Lakh
Mumbai News: Man Held For Duping Constable Of ₹5 Lakh

He took money on pretext of helping complainant’s son secure a railway job

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Representative image

Mumbai: A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a police constable of ₹5 lakh on the pretext of helping his son secure a railway job. The accused was identified as Prasad Bapusaheb Kamble,a resident of Kolhapur district.

According to the Gamdevi police, Tanaji Shankar Mohite, 55, was attached with the DB Marg police station from 2013 to 2018. In this period, he got acquainted with Kamble, who used to frequent Mantralaya. During one of the conversations, the accused told the complainant that he has contacts in the Union railway ministry hence he can help Mohite’s engineer land a job in railway.

Kamble started avoiding Mohite after receiving the money

Few days later, he called the constable, saying that he had spoken to his contacts and the latter needed to pay ₹5 lakh for getting the job. Without thinking twice, Mohite gave the money, after which Kamble started avoiding him and later blocked his number.

The suspicious constable traced the native address of the accused and went to Kolhapur. There, he came to know that Kamble had duped people in this manner earlier as well. Subsequently, a case under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) was lodged against him.

