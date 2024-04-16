Mumbai News: Man From Jamtara Arrested For Bank Fraud Schemes Involving ICICI Bank Impersonation

Mumbai Police recently apprehended a cybercriminal hailing from Jamtara, Jharkhand. The individual's modus operandi involved impersonating ICICI Bank's customer service, prompting victims to download the Quick Support app on their mobile devices. Subsequently, the culprit gained unauthorized access to victims' phones through the app, facilitating fraudulent withdrawals from their credit cards.

According to the information received from Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg police, the police had received a complaint that an unknown person called the complainant and said that he would talk to the customer care service of ICICI Bank and made the complainant download an app and withdrew about Rs 4.67 lakh from his credit card.

When the LT Marg police started investigating this, they found that the money transferred by the accused was transferred to a bank account in which electricity bills of three consumers were paid to Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited Company. When the police investigated, it was found that the person whose electricity bill was paid was a resident of Thar village in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

Collaborative Investigations Lead To Arrest In Bank Fraud Case

To investigate this, LT Marg police went to UP and found out that Shyamveer Omprakash Chaudhary, who works in the electricity department, had paid the electricity bill. When the police questioned Chaudhary, he told that his acquaintance named Aniket Singh Chauhan used to ask him to pay the bill. Chaudhary used to pay the electricity bills of 3 people through the money received from Pradyumkumar Jagarnath Mandal (23).

When LT Marg investigated the matter further, it was found that Mandal is a resident of Jamatara in Jharkhand. The police obtained Mandal's mobile number and traced his location and arrested him with the help of the local police and brought him to Mumbai.

Bank Account Transfers And Impersonation Tactics

A police officer said that on the instructions of the arrested accused, Shamveer had given the details of bank accounts of 10 people to Mandal. Today, after money came into these accounts, Chaudhary used to withdraw this money and transfer it to Mandal's account.

A police officer said that the accused Pradyumkumar Jagarnath Mandal used to call people and introduce himself as a bank customer care service employee. Mandal used to send people a link to an app and gain access to their mobile and transfer money from their bank account.