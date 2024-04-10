Mumbai News: Man Dies After Falling From Under-Construction Building In Sion, Contractor And Project Manager Booked

Representative Photo

Mumbai:

Jeevan Das Falls At The Construction Site

The victim, Jeevan Das, was a resident of Sion Koliwada. On the day of the incident, Jeevan’s wife Seeta, a house help, was returning home from work when she noticed a huge crowd near her husband’s construction site at Dr Mala Garden, a little distance from their home.

“I saw some people carrying someone to a taxi, but I didn’t pay much attention and kept walking towards my house and called my husband on the way home but he didn’t pick up the call,” said Seeta. She was informed of his accident by a neighbour as she was unlocking her house door.

Seeta immediately rushed back to the construction site to inquire about her husband and was told that Jeevan allegedly lost his balance during drill work and fell from the first floor.

Victim Rushed To Hospital, Dies A Day After

He was taken to the Galaxy Multi-speciality Hospital in Antop Hill for emergency treatment where the doctors informed Seeta that Jeevan was under critical care. He was pronounced dead during the early hours of April 5. The manager of the site told Seeta that Jeevan was standing on the wall’s edge when he slipped and fell to the ground.

Victim's Wife Allege Safety Negligence

Seeta, in her statement to the police, alleged that her husband was not provided safety belts and helmets, and no safety nets were found on the site. Due to grievous injury to his skull, and chest, and loss of blood, Jeevan couldn’t be saved.

The accused have been booked by the police under sections 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 34 (common intention). Jeevan and his wife Seeta together have three daughters and a son, who are all minors.