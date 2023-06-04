 Mumbai News: Man booked for beating dog to death
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Man booked for beating dog to death

Mumbai News: Man booked for beating dog to death

The case has been registered under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to the Animals Act 1960.

Apoorva AgasheUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | File

The Bangur Nagar Station has registered a case against a man for allegedly beating a stray dog to death. The incident was brought to light on May 2 when Dr Neha Kulkarni, 69, approached the police and accused a man identified as Bhima of killing the dog.

An auto driver Suresh Harijan, 24, informed Kulkarni that the dog is in an injured state with blood oozing out of his mouth and was assaulted by Bhima. Kulkarni took the dig hospital; however, the animal was pronounced dead at Ahisa Hospital. The case has been registered under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to the Animals Act 1960.

Read Also
Mumbai crime: Youth killed on birthday by friends
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Man booked for beating dog to death

Mumbai News: Man booked for beating dog to death

BEST Undertaking receives 'Climate And Health' award at UITP Awards 2023 in Barcelona

BEST Undertaking receives 'Climate And Health' award at UITP Awards 2023 in Barcelona

Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar irks Congress-NCP

Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar irks Congress-NCP

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman loses ₹23,000 in parcel fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman loses ₹23,000 in parcel fraud

Will renaming Ahmednagar fill in for demand of quota for Dhangars?

Will renaming Ahmednagar fill in for demand of quota for Dhangars?