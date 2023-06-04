Mumbai News: Man booked for beating dog to death

Representational image | File

The Bangur Nagar Station has registered a case against a man for allegedly beating a stray dog to death. The incident was brought to light on May 2 when Dr Neha Kulkarni, 69, approached the police and accused a man identified as Bhima of killing the dog.

An auto driver Suresh Harijan, 24, informed Kulkarni that the dog is in an injured state with blood oozing out of his mouth and was assaulted by Bhima. Kulkarni took the dig hospital; however, the animal was pronounced dead at Ahisa Hospital. The case has been registered under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to the Animals Act 1960.

