Mumbai crime: Youth killed on birthday by friends | FPJ

Mumbai: A 22-year-old youth Sabir Ansari was allegedly killed by four of his friends during his birthday celebrations in the Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi on Wednesday night.

Sabir spent at least ₹10,000 for his birthday celebrations. One of his friends had arranged a DJ for the party and asked Sabir to pay him, which he refused as he had run out of money, the victim's father Yusuf Ansari said in his statement to the police.

Verbal spat ended in murder

This irked Sabir's friends and a spat began, which then escalated and he was punched and kicked. One of the suspects, Salamat took out a knife from Shah Rukh, another suspect and stabbed Sabir in his chest. Shah Rukh, reported to have instigated the others to attack Sabir, fled the spot, according to witnesses. Sabir was found in a bloodied state by a passerby who recognized him and immediately informed his father, who subsequently informed the police. He was taken to Shatabdi Municipal Hospital but he was declared dead before arrival, police said.

Police on the lookout

Out of the four suspects, one turned out to be a minor, said the police, who was detained by them, while one was arrested. The other two are still absconding. According to police sources, the missing accused have fled to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and a team of the Crime Branch (unit-6) has been deployed to arrest them. Police have registered a case under section 109 (punishment for abetment), 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code.