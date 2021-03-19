Mumbai: Police register murder case 9 months after teen’s 'suicide'

The L T Marg police has registered a murder case, nine months after a 19-year-old youth was found hanging inside his room at Zaveri Bazar. The development comes after a court in Howra, West Bengal (WB) ordered the police to register a murder case. The deceased youth’s mother approached the court for justice and demanded a murder case to be registered against her brother and his brother-in-law. No one has been arrested so far and investigation is underway, said police.

A 19-year-old Amiyakumar Sahu, a gold jewellery maker was found hanging at his room in Zaveri Bazaar on May 30, 2020. He was staying with Nanu Ghosh, his uncle. Following his post mortem, the L T Marg police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) but did not make any headway in the case so far.

Meanwhile Sahu's mother Tapti approached the Additional chief Magistrate in Uluberia, Howrah. She alleged her brother Nanu Ghosh and his brother-in-law Ganesh Bhore had killed her son. After hearing, the court ordered for registration of the First Information Report (FIR).

Following the court's order, the Shayampur police station in Howrah district registered a zero FIR under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for murder (302) and common intention (34) and transferred to L T Marg police station as the offence took place in their jurisdiction.

In a letter to police, Tapti stated that, a day before his alleged murder, her son had called her and said that he was leaving for home next day. However same night, she heard about his suicide. She further stated that, she have a strong suspicion that her brother and his brother-in-law to be involved in his murder.

She requested the police for fair investigation and said that she is helpless as her husband has been missing for the last many days, she wrote in the letter.