Mumbai News: Man Attempts To Travel To UK Using Fake Degree Certificates; Booked

Mumbai: An Airport authority has filed a case against an individual, Jatin Kikani, for alleged cheating and forgery. He attempted to travel to the United Kingdom with a possessed fake degree certificate.

According to the FIR, On October 27, at 2.30 a.m., Jatin Kikani arrived at the Mumbai International Airport with the intention of traveling to London. He presented his passport and boarding pass at the immigration counter for verification. The immigration officer discovered that page number 20 of his passport indicated 'Youth Mobility Scheme Migrant'. Subsequently, the immigration officer asked him how he obtained visa, but he could not provide a satisfactory answer. When the officer inquired about his education documents, he submitted a BSc degree certificate from Sant Gadage baba Amaravati University. The officer grew suspicious about his degree certificate and asked for more information about the University and Amaravati city, to which he failed to provide proper information. The officer then handed him over to the Wing Incharge for further investigation.

Probe Revealed Documents Were Fake

The Wing Incharge initiated the investigation, which revealed that his BSc degree certificate, Migrant certificate, and other documents were fake. He wanted to settle in London for that he made fake degree certificate from an agent named Satishbhai form Gujarat, for which he paid Rs. 1 lakh. He obtained the visa based on this gorged degree certificate.

The Immigration officer filed a case against Kikani under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (forged document) of the Indian Penal Code.

