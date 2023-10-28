 Mumbai News: Man Attempts To Travel To UK Using Fake Degree Certificates; Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Man Attempts To Travel To UK Using Fake Degree Certificates; Booked

Mumbai News: Man Attempts To Travel To UK Using Fake Degree Certificates; Booked

The Wing Incharge initiated the investigation, which revealed that the accused's BSc degree certificate, Migrant certificate, and other documents were fake.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Man Attempts To Travel To UK Using Fake Degree Certificates; Booked | Representative image

Mumbai: An Airport authority has filed a case against an individual, Jatin Kikani, for alleged cheating and forgery. He attempted to travel to the United Kingdom with a possessed fake degree certificate.

According to the FIR, On October 27, at 2.30 a.m., Jatin Kikani arrived at the Mumbai International Airport with the intention of traveling to London. He presented his passport and boarding pass at the immigration counter for verification. The immigration officer discovered that page number 20 of his passport indicated 'Youth Mobility Scheme Migrant'. Subsequently, the immigration officer asked him how he obtained visa, but he could not provide a satisfactory answer. When the officer inquired about his education documents, he submitted a BSc degree certificate from Sant Gadage baba Amaravati University. The officer grew suspicious about his degree certificate and asked for more information about the University and Amaravati city, to which he failed to provide proper information. The officer then handed him over to the Wing Incharge for further investigation.

Probe Revealed Documents Were Fake

The Wing Incharge initiated the investigation, which revealed that his BSc degree certificate, Migrant certificate, and other documents were fake. He wanted to settle in London for that he made fake degree certificate from an agent named Satishbhai form Gujarat, for which he paid Rs. 1 lakh. He obtained the visa based on this gorged degree certificate. 

The Immigration officer filed a case against Kikani under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (forged document) of the Indian Penal Code. 

Read Also
Mumbai News: Serial Molester, Who Targeted Women Passengers In Auto, Held
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raut Criticises PM Modi's Comments on NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Questions Padma Vibhushan Award

Raut Criticises PM Modi's Comments on NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Questions Padma Vibhushan Award

Police Crack Saphale Murder Case: 2 Arrested in Brutal Killing of Woman

Police Crack Saphale Murder Case: 2 Arrested in Brutal Killing of Woman

Dussehra Celebrations By RSS In Panvel: ‘A Grand Display Of Tradition And Unity’

Dussehra Celebrations By RSS In Panvel: ‘A Grand Display Of Tradition And Unity’

Mumbai Division Of Central Railway Introduces Flexible Working Hours For Well-Being Of Employees

Mumbai Division Of Central Railway Introduces Flexible Working Hours For Well-Being Of Employees

Sanpada Wrestling Arena: Navi Mumbai's Growing Hub For Wrestling Excellence

Sanpada Wrestling Arena: Navi Mumbai's Growing Hub For Wrestling Excellence