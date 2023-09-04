Mumbai News: Man Attempts To Fly To Kuwait With False Date Of Birth On Passport, Case Registered | Representational Image

Mumbai: A case has been registered against an individual for allegedly attempting to fly to Kuwait using a passport with a false date of birth. The man had obtained the passport from Kolkata in 2011 with a faked older age as his birth date in order to secure a job in Saudi Arabia. The accused was identified as Rasul Jalsad Shaikh (32) from West Bengal.

According to the FIR, on September 2, Rasul Jalsad Shaikh attempted to travel to Kuwait from Mumbai International Airport. However, during the passport check, the immigration officer became suspicious of his real age and appearance.

Read Also Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Entering India Multiple Times Using Fake Passport

Changes made to bypass age restriction

Upon investigation, it was revealed that he had obtained the fraudulent passport from the Kolkata Passport Office in 2011. At that time, he wanted to work in Saudi Arabia, but he was under 21 years old, making it difficult for him to secure a job. To bypass this age restriction, he provided a false birthdate of January 1, 1986. In 2012, he traveled to Saudi Arabia using a passport with a false date of birth and worked there for two years before returning to India.

He has been living in India since then. As of September 2023, he was attempting to travel to Kuwait with the same passport. However, the immigration officer caught him, and during the investigation, it was revealed that his other documents showed a birthdate of January 1, 1990.

An immigration officer filed a case against him under sections 420, 465, 468, and 471 of the IPC Act and section 12 of the Passport Act at Sahar police station.