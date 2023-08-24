Mumbai News: Farmer Uses Fake Passport To Flee To US | Representative pic

Mumbai: The airport authorities have filed a case against a farmer for allegedly using a fake passport to travel to America. The farmer, Akashdeep Singh Mann, had set his sights on the USA for a better future. He told the police that an agent, Sandip Kumar, assured him that he would make his dreams come true for Rs 40 lakh. Mann said he paid Rs 28.3 lakh to Kumar and managed to travel as far as Kazakhstan using the passport.

Indian emergency certificate found on man

On August 21, at 9.45 pm, Maan arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Bangkok. During immigration check, officers discovered that his documents included an Indian emergency certificate, indicating that he had been detained and deported by the Kazakh authorities.

During interrogation, Mann revealed his real name as Akashdeep Singh from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. He admitted to traveling on a fake passport and ticket using the name of one Mandeep Singh who has a similar physical appearance. He said he travelled from Delhi to Kazakhstan via Bangkok using the fake passport and ticket on July 22. However, the Kazakh authorities identified the fake passport and deported him back to Bangkok, from where he was sent back to India on August 21.

The immigration officers filed a case against Mann for alleged cheating and possession of a forged passport under the Indian Penal Code and the Passports Act.

