'Rabies-Free Mumbai' Campaign: Mumbai Airport Launches Rabies Vaccination Drive for Stray Dogs

Mumbai: The BMC has initiated rabies vaccination at Mumbai Airport as part of the 'Rabies-Free Mumbai' campaign. Recently, Yoda and Captain India Zemax NGOs, along with BMC, vaccinated 26 stray dogs on Tuesday in the international airport area and affixed QR code collars to their necks. These QR codes will provide comprehensive information related to each dog. Upon scanning the QR code, details such as the last vaccination date, feeding information, sterilisation history, and other medical records will be accessible.

BMC's collaboration with NGOs to vaccinate stray dogs

Given the heavy movement of people in and around both the international and national airports in Mumbai, the menace of stray dogs increases whenever unfamiliar individuals enter their territory. In response, the Airport authorities have taken the initiative to launch a dog vaccination program. On August 22, BMC collaborated with Yoda and Captain India Zemax NGOs to vaccinate 26 dogs near the Airport.

The Union Ministry of Family and Health, along with the Union Departments of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, has developed a nationwide plan to eradicate the 'rabies' disease from the country by 2030. Building upon this overarching strategy, BMC has also launched the "Rabies-Free Mumbai" campaign. In this initiative, BMC is enlisting the assistance of various NGOs. As part of this endeavor, BMC signed a contract on July 25, 2023, with NGOs like Mission Rabies and Worldwide Veterinary Services (WVS). BMC's efforts will extend beyond mere vaccination and sterilization, encompassing a broader implementation strategy.

In 2014, there were 95,000 stray dogs in Mumbai. Presently, the numbers have increased to 1 lakh 64 thousand. Every decade, BMC conducts a dog census in Mumbai. The upcoming census is scheduled for January 2024. Based on this census, a significant rabies vaccination drive is planned for February 2024. BMC's ambitious goal is to vaccinate 1 lakh stray dogs within a span of 10 days during this campaign.

