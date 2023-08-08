Mumbai: Shiney Ahuja Granted 10-Year Passport Renewal By High Court Citing No Flight Risk

Observing that he is not a “flight risk”, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities to renew the passport of actor Shiney Ahuja, who was convicted in 2011 for allegedly raping his domestic help, for 10 years so he can continue residing with his wife in the Philippines.

Justice Amit Borkar, while allowing Ahuja’s plea, observed, “It appears that during the pendency of the present appeal, the applicant’s passport has been renewed six times. It is, therefore, unlikely that the applicant carries flight risk.”

A COMPLAINT WAS FILED IN 2009

In June 2009, the actor’s domestic help had lodged a complaint alleging that he raped her at his house in Mumbai. Ahuja was convicted on March 30, 2011 on charges of rape and sentenced to seven years in prison.

The sessions court, while convicting him, relied on circumstantial evidence, though the complainant had turned hostile during the trial.

The actor then filed an appeal in the HC against his conviction and sought suspension of his sentence. Pending appeal, the HC granted him bail on April 27, 2011.

SHINEY REQUESTED FOR PASSPORT RENEWAL THIS YEAR

In June this year, the actor approached the HC seeking direction to the authorities to renew his passport for 10 years as they have been renewing the same for one year following his conviction, thereby causing “unnecessary hardship”.

The court noted that pending appeal, Ahuja’s passport was renewed on more than six occasions and there is no violation of bail conditions. “... the applicant has made out a case for direction to the passport authority to renew the applicant’s passport, provided he is otherwise liable for renewal of passport for 10 years,” Justice Ahuja averred.

The court has directed the state and the Passport Authority of India to not reject the actor’s application on the ground of pendency of appeal, provided the applicant is otherwise eligible for renewal of passport.