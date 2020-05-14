Class act: Rohit Roy's comment on Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's video reminds us of Shiney Ahuja

Actress Shilpa Shetty has been entertaining her fans amid COVID-19 lockdown through her hilarious TikTok videos, featuring her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. The actress enjoys a massive following on the lip-syncing app and her videos often go viral on social media. On Wednesday, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra shared another TikTok video, where the actress played a dual role of wife and a maid.

In the video, Shilpa is seen trying to arrange her wardrobe, while husband Raj tries to get her attention and kiss her. When the actress tells him that she's busy, the maid (played by Shilpa) says that she has been trying to make him understand the same but he doesn't listen. Shilpa beats him up for kissing the maid. Sharing the video, she captioned it. "Nazar hati, Durghatna ghati, Sacchai pata chalne par, Pit gaye humaare pati. @rajkundra9 Things you do to entertain yourself!! Some mid-week respite #HusbandWife #lockdown #fun #laughs.”