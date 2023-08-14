 Mumbai News: Man Arrested For August 15 Bomb Threat
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Man Arrested For August 15 Bomb Threat

Mumbai News: Man Arrested For August 15 Bomb Threat

On August 12, the man dialled the BKC cyber control room and issued a threat of serial bomb blasts targeting the Dadar area on Independence Day.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Man Arrested For August 15 Bomb Threat | Representational pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: The BKC police have arrested a 34-year-old man from Udgir in Latur for a hoax bomb threat on August 15. The accused, Dolaji Pandhariwad, made the call after a dispute with his neighbours over a petty matter. He made casteist remarks which were recorded by the neighbours and circulated widely.

After the video went viral, Pandhariwad visited a local police station to lodge a complaint but was advised to approach the cyber police. Frustrated by this approach, he conducted an online search for cyber police and proceeded to make a menacing call to the BKC police station.

Accused called cyber cell, gives threats

On August 12, he dialled the BKC cyber control room and issued a threat of serial bomb blasts targeting the Dadar area on Independence Day.

Upon receiving the alarming call, the BKC police promptly launched an investigation. Through their enquiries, it was determined that the accused hailed from Latur, from where Pandhariwad was taken into custody.

He was presented before the court on Monday, which subsequently remanded him to police custody until August 17.

Read Also
Mumbai, Delhi Airport Bomb Blast Hoax Call: Mentally Unstable Caller Held, Released Later
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 2 Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Mumbai Crime: 2 Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested Under POCSO Act

Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested Under POCSO Act

Mumbai News: IMA Hits Back After Generic Rx Directive

Mumbai News: IMA Hits Back After Generic Rx Directive

Mumbai News: 6 People Stung By Jellyfish At Juhu Beach

Mumbai News: 6 People Stung By Jellyfish At Juhu Beach

FPJ Exclusive: Defying RBI Orders, Paygate Continues To Operate

FPJ Exclusive: Defying RBI Orders, Paygate Continues To Operate