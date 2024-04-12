Mumbai News: Malad Police Register FIR After Man Goes To Court Against Wife’s Divorce Demands

Representational Image

A Goregaon resident, Ajay Thakkar, 47, has filed a case against his wife, Trupti Thakkar, and two others, alleging abuse, threats and criminal conspiracy. He has alleged that his wife, along with the two others, conspired for a divorce and demanded Rs5 crore, a house, ornaments, and a car. When these demands were refused, she allegedly resorted to verbal abuse and threats.

Malad Police Registers FIR Against Trupiti

Thakkar complained to the Malad police, but as an FIR was not registered, he moved the metropolitan magistrate at Borivali, which directed the police to register the FIR and conduct an investigation. The FIR was lodged at Malad police station on March 28.

According to the FIR, Thakkar married Trupti in 2003 and resided in Thailand until 2007. They later shifted to Mumbai, where they lived in Kandivali until 2009. That year the couple purchased a two-bedroom flat jointly in Shreyas Colony, Goregaon East, where they relocated. Later, in 2015, they shifted to another flat located in Rustomjee Tower, Goregaon West, which was also jointly owned. However, disagreements arose between them over a period of time.

Trupiti Emails Thakkar Demanding 50 Lakh

In February 2021, Trupti allegedly emailed him, demanding Rupees 50 lakh for a business venture and requested the transfer of the flats to her, both of which he refused.

Thakkar Subjected To Physical And Verbal Abuse

The FIR also alleges that between 2021 and 2023, Trupti repeatedly demanded money, jewellery, a car, and a one-bedroom flat and subjected Thakkar to verbal and physical abuse. She allegedly refused to provide him with meals and, on July 5, 2023, during a meeting about mutual divorce, demanded Rs5 crore, which he could not afford. Instead, he offered financial support for daily expenses, but she insisted on the amount. When he declined, she threatened him with legal action and harm, leading him to vacate the Rustomjee flat due to fear.