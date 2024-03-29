 Malad Police File Case Against Trio For Assaulting Vegetable Seller In Dispute Over Unloading
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMalad Police File Case Against Trio For Assaulting Vegetable Seller In Dispute Over Unloading

Malad Police File Case Against Trio For Assaulting Vegetable Seller In Dispute Over Unloading

According to the FIR, the complainant Lorik Yadav, a vegetable seller residing in Kurar, Malad East, had a petty fight with three others who were unloading vegetables.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

The Malad police have filed a case against three people for allegedly assaulting a vegetable seller on Friday early morning. The incident took place in front of the Acme Shopping Centre, Malad West, following a dispute over unloading vegetables.

According to the FIR, the complainant Lorik Yadav, a vegetable seller residing in Kurar, Malad East, had a petty fight with three others who were unloading vegetables.

Read Also
Viral Video: BMTC Conductor Mercilessly Assaults Lady Passenger On Bus
article-image

The disagreement escalated into a physical altercation, with the trio verbally abusing and assaulting Yadav. One of the accused, Montu Singh, 38, brandished a knife, while another, Ketan Singh, 35 threatened Yadav with violence. The third accused is Shivbahaddur Singh, 40.

The police have filed the case under the Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (breach of peace), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention). Subsequently, the police issued notices to all accused under 41-A.1 CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malad Police File Case Against Trio For Assaulting Vegetable Seller In Dispute Over Unloading

Malad Police File Case Against Trio For Assaulting Vegetable Seller In Dispute Over Unloading

Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Trace 50 Stolen/Missing Mobile Phones Worth Over ₹8 Lakh, Return It To Owners

Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Trace 50 Stolen/Missing Mobile Phones Worth Over ₹8 Lakh, Return It To Owners

NCB Goa Busts Drug Trafficking Network: 2 Friends Arrested with Methamphetamine Worth ₹53 Lakh

NCB Goa Busts Drug Trafficking Network: 2 Friends Arrested with Methamphetamine Worth ₹53 Lakh

Maha Vikas Aghadi Offered 5 Seats To Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut

Maha Vikas Aghadi Offered 5 Seats To Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi: Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut

Mobile Store Thief With ‘Skinny Skills’ Caught In Delhi Hideout

Mobile Store Thief With ‘Skinny Skills’ Caught In Delhi Hideout