Malad Police File Case Against Trio For Assaulting Vegetable Seller In Dispute Over Unloading

The Malad police have filed a case against three people for allegedly assaulting a vegetable seller on Friday early morning. The incident took place in front of the Acme Shopping Centre, Malad West, following a dispute over unloading vegetables.

According to the FIR, the complainant Lorik Yadav, a vegetable seller residing in Kurar, Malad East, had a petty fight with three others who were unloading vegetables.

The disagreement escalated into a physical altercation, with the trio verbally abusing and assaulting Yadav. One of the accused, Montu Singh, 38, brandished a knife, while another, Ketan Singh, 35 threatened Yadav with violence. The third accused is Shivbahaddur Singh, 40.

The police have filed the case under the Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (breach of peace), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention). Subsequently, the police issued notices to all accused under 41-A.1 CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure).