BMTC Conductor Mercilessly Assaults Lady Passenger On Bus; Video Goes Viral

Bengaluru: A shocking video has gone viral on social media in which a bus conductor could be seen physically assaulting a lady passenger. Reports said that a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus conductor, Honnappa Nagappa Agasar, was suspended and arrested after an altercation with a 24-year-old lady passenger, Tanzula Ismail Peerzade. The incident occurred during a routine journey from Bilekahalli to Shivajinagar on Tuesday, March 26th. In the video it can be seen that it all started in the form of a basic verbal argument between a few lady passengers and the conductor. The argument later took an ugly turn soon after the lady passenger slapped the conducted. In retaliation the conducted slapped and assaulted her so many times that that she literally collapsed and fell down.

A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation(BMTC) bus conductor, Honnappa Nagappa Agasar, was suspended and arrested after an altercation with a 24-year-old lady passenger, Tanzula Ismail Peerzade.

The incident occurred during a routine journey from Bilekahalli to…



Reports said that the argument was all about issuing of ticket. While recording his statement with the police, Honnappa said the woman boarded the bus at Billekahalli and sought a ticket for free travel. The conductor said he asked her to produce her Aadhaar card, but she did not do so even after two bus stops had passed. He then told her that the bus would cross a stage and suggested that she buy a fare ticket if she did not have her Aadhaar card. Conductor Honnappa was attached to Depot 34 at Jambu Savari Dinne in JP Nagar.