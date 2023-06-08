Mumbai News: Major Block Scheduled at Vasai Road Station, Disruptions to Local Train Services Expected | FPJ

Mumbai: In order to facilitate the installation of a Thick Web Switch at Vasai Road station, Western Railway has scheduled a major block from 00:45 am to 04:15 am on the night of June 7 and 8, 2023. This essential maintenance work will result in significant disruptions to local train services, including cancellations, short terminations, and extensions.

According to a senior officer of Western Railway, four local trains will be affected by this block.

Trains affected

A Bhayandar – Churchgate local train, originally scheduled to depart from Bhayandar at 7:52 pm, will remain cancelled. Similarly, a Churchgate - Bhayandar local train, scheduled to depart from Churchgate at 10:27 pm, will also be cancelled.

Moreover, a Churchgate - Bhayandar local train, scheduled to depart from Churchgate at 11:38 pm, will be short terminated at Borivali. As a result, this train will be partially cancelled between Borivali and Churchgate, affecting passengers traveling on this route.

To accommodate the situation, a Churchgate - Borivali local train, initially scheduled to depart from Churchgate at 11:52 pm, will be extended up to Bhayandar, providing an alternative for affected passengers.

"Western Railway urges all passengers to plan their journeys accordingly. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused and are taking necessary measures to efficiently complete the maintenance work," said an official of WR.

"The Western Railway apologizes for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the cooperation of passengers during this maintenance period, aimed at ensuring a safer and more efficient rail network for all commuters," he added.