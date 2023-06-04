 Mumbai: WR's 14-hour block for re-girdering work on Bridge No. 46 cancelled
Western Railway informed about the same in a notification on Saturday.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 12:39 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Twitter/@Central_Railway

Mumbai: Western Railway had earlier announced a 14-hour block to carry out re-girdering work on Bridge No 46 between Jogeshwari and Goregaon, which has now been cancelled. The block was said to impact train services on both the Up and Down slow lines, as well as the Up and Down Harbour lines on June 4 from 00.00 hours to 2pm.

article-image

