WATCH: Edtech firm Coding Ninjas blocks employees from leaving office in Gurugram, later issues apology

Gurgaon-based edtech firm Coding Ninjas has come under fire for allegedly blocking its employees from leaving the office without permission. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media where a watchman can be locking the entrance door of with chains. The clip was shared on social media by edtech entrepreneur Ravi Handa.

The watchman revealed that one of the managers of the company ordered him to lock the door to not let the employees out of the office without permission.

“Indian edtech founders are now literally locking in their employees. Get the hell out of this country. Nowhere else would anyone dare to pull off something like this,” said Handa, in his tweet.

Coding Ninjas on Sunday came out with an official response, saying that it was an isolated incident and it is taking disciplinary action against the concerned employee.

Clarification and apology

"We want to clarify that the incident that recently occurred in one of our offices was due to a regrettable action by an employee. It was immediately rectified within minutes, and the employee acknowledged his mistake and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

"In light of the incident, the founders expressed their regret and apologised to all the employees. This was an isolated incident and we are taking proactive measures to ensure this is not repeated. Disciplinary action is being taken against the concerned employee.

"This was an anomaly at Coding Ninjas and against the core values we stand for as an organisation. We want to assure everyone that this action was not intentional.

"Over the last 7 years, we have built this company with love and a deep passion to solve India's skill gap, and it is unfortunate to see this incident unfold. We regret the inconvenience this incident has caused to all concerned," Coding Ninjas stated in a series of tweets.