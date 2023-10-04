Mumbai News: L&T Arm Bags ₹3816Cr Dahisar-Bhayandar Project

L&T Arm Bags ₹3816Cr Dahisar-Bhayandar Project | Image: Twitter (Representative)

Mumbai: L&T on Tuesday said that its transport infrastructure business vertical has bagged the “large” contract for the construction of Dahisar-Bhayandar bridge. The 4.5km bridge will significantly reduce travel time between Dahisar and Bhayandar, which currently takes more than 45 minutes. Though the company did not specify the exact value of the contract, a “large” contract ranges between Rs2,500 crore and Rs5,000 crore.

The bridge has suffered extended delays. In mid-July, the bidding process to appoint a contractor was in its final stages. The tenders for this key infrastructure project were floated last year and envisaged a design-and-built contract with an estimated price tag of around Rs3,186 crore.

The authorities justified the multiple deadlines to the technical inputs from experts on its innovative design for passing through mangrove patches, salt pans and creeks. In July, the authorities had said that work orders for this link road would be issued in August. There were three construction firms in the fray.

Advantages Of Newly Planned Bridge

A vital link proposed to ease connectivity, the bridge will also provide an alternative to declutter the heavy traffic congestion witnessed at the Dahisar toll plaza, where northbound vehicles move towards Vasai, Virar, Palghar and Gujarat via the Western Express Highway, which further extends as National Highway (NH-48). The bridge originates (on the design board) near Kandarpada metro station and goes up to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose municipal ground on Uttan Road in Bhayandar West.

Out of the proposed bridge length, nearly 1.5km will fall under the jurisdiction of the BMC and the rest under the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation. It will be 45mt wide and built on stilts. The project is being implemented by the BMC, with assistance from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

