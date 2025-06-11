 Mumbai News: Local Train Services Hit On Western Line Due To Point Failure At Mahim Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Local Train Services Hit On Western Line Due To Point Failure At Mahim Station

Mumbai News: Local Train Services Hit On Western Line Due To Point Failure At Mahim Station

The point failure occurred at Mahim railway station on Wednesday morning, disrupting local train services on the Western Line during the peak hours.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Local Train Services Hit On Western Line Due To Point Failure At Mahim Station | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: A technical issue disrupted local train operations on Mumbai’s Western Line on Wednesday morning. The glitch was identified as a point failure at the Mahim Railway Station.

The incident occurred at Mahim station at around 10:33 AM. The incident took place during peak hours and caused the slowed train movement. Railway teams are currently on-site working to resolve the issue and restore normal service.

Read Also
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Hints At Increasing AC Local Trains Without Fare Hike In Mumbai
article-image

A post shared by the DRM of the Western Railway, Mumbai Division, provided details about an incident that occurred on Wednesday morning at the Point No. 168/167 in Mahim. The point failed in both directions, which led to Train No. B090304 is being diverted from UPLL to UPTH at 10:33 AM.

Consequently, local services on the UPLL, UPTH, and DNTH lines were halted. The point was restored for UPLL and UPTH at 10:51 AM and for DNTH at 10:56 AM. In a post, they also added that due to this incident, the train was delayed, and they deeply regret any inconvenience caused.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Read Also
Mumbai Local Train Tragedy: Mumbra Mishap Claims 4 Lives, Sparks Familiar Cycle Of Outrage &...
article-image

CM Fadnavis Promises More AC Locals & Assures Strengthening Of Carrying Capacity During Peak Hours

In another news regarding the Mumbai local train, a tragic incident occurred near the Mumbra Railway Station on Monday morning, resulting in the loss of four lives due to overcrowding on local trains. In response to the situation, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, addressed the matter during a media interaction on Tuesday.

He discussed the limitations of train capacity during peak hours and the introduction of more air-conditioned (AC) local trains as well as new non-AC trains. CM Fadnavis highlighted that the Railway Minister has pointed out that these trains currently do not have doors, which increases the risk of accidents. He assured that efforts will be made to install doors on these trains and improve ventilation. Additionally, initiatives are underway to bring AC trains to the suburban areas of Mumbai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student

Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student

Mumbai Mosques Protest Police 'Harassment' Over Loudspeaker Rules, Plan Legal Pushback

Mumbai Mosques Protest Police 'Harassment' Over Loudspeaker Rules, Plan Legal Pushback

Mumbai Crime: 70-Year-Old Woman Duped By Fake Policemen In Kandivali, Loses Gold Bangles Worth...

Mumbai Crime: 70-Year-Old Woman Duped By Fake Policemen In Kandivali, Loses Gold Bangles Worth...

ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe

ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe