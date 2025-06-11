Mumbai News: Local Train Services Hit On Western Line Due To Point Failure At Mahim Station | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: A technical issue disrupted local train operations on Mumbai’s Western Line on Wednesday morning. The glitch was identified as a point failure at the Mahim Railway Station.

The incident occurred at Mahim station at around 10:33 AM. The incident took place during peak hours and caused the slowed train movement. Railway teams are currently on-site working to resolve the issue and restore normal service.

Dear Passenger,

Point No. 168/167 at Mahim (UPLL to UPTH) failed in both directions. As a result, Train No. B090304 was diverted from UPLL to UPTH at 10:33 hrs. Consequently, UPLL, UPTH, and DNTH local services were held up. The point was restored for UPLL and UPTH at 10:51 hrs… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) June 11, 2025

Mumbai: A point failure at Mahim station at 10:33 AM disrupted local train services on the Western Line. The issue, occurring during peak hours, slowed train movement. Railway officials are on-site addressing the problem. pic.twitter.com/0yIJgDJ6DA — IANS (@ians_india) June 11, 2025

A post shared by the DRM of the Western Railway, Mumbai Division, provided details about an incident that occurred on Wednesday morning at the Point No. 168/167 in Mahim. The point failed in both directions, which led to Train No. B090304 is being diverted from UPLL to UPTH at 10:33 AM.

Consequently, local services on the UPLL, UPTH, and DNTH lines were halted. The point was restored for UPLL and UPTH at 10:51 AM and for DNTH at 10:56 AM. In a post, they also added that due to this incident, the train was delayed, and they deeply regret any inconvenience caused.

CM Fadnavis Promises More AC Locals & Assures Strengthening Of Carrying Capacity During Peak Hours

In another news regarding the Mumbai local train, a tragic incident occurred near the Mumbra Railway Station on Monday morning, resulting in the loss of four lives due to overcrowding on local trains. In response to the situation, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, addressed the matter during a media interaction on Tuesday.

He discussed the limitations of train capacity during peak hours and the introduction of more air-conditioned (AC) local trains as well as new non-AC trains. CM Fadnavis highlighted that the Railway Minister has pointed out that these trains currently do not have doors, which increases the risk of accidents. He assured that efforts will be made to install doors on these trains and improve ventilation. Additionally, initiatives are underway to bring AC trains to the suburban areas of Mumbai.