 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Hints At Increasing AC Local Trains Without Fare Hike In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Hints At Increasing AC Local Trains Without Fare Hike In Mumbai

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Hints At Increasing AC Local Trains Without Fare Hike In Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasised the expansion of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai without increasing fares. He also mentioned that an investigation is underway regarding the train mishap.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Hints At Increasing AC Local Trains Without Fare Hike In Mumbai | File Pic

Mumbai: A tragic incident occurred on Monday morning were four commuters lost their lives after falling from a train on the railway track near the Mumbra railway station. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the media on Tuesday, stating that there are plans to increase the number of local trains without raising fares.

CM Fadnavis announced the introduction of more AC local trains, with fare adjustments coordinated with the Central Railway, as reported by the news agency IANS. During his address, he also mentioned that the state will adjust office timings in Mumbai.

Read Also
Mumbai Local Train Tragedy: CM Fadnavis Promises More AC Locals & Assures Strengthening Of Carrying...
article-image

The Chief Minister's announcements hold significant weight, especially as opposition parties and rail passenger organisations have criticized the government in light of the June 9 incident. They claim that both the Central and state governments have been insensitive and inactive in providing relief to daily railway passengers, who are facing overcrowding and a reduced number of train trips, as reported.

Highlighting and speaking about more AC local trains, CM Fadnavis told to reporters, “We have to learn from yesterday’s incident. The Central government has a master plan to provide AC trains and provide them without increasing the fares.”

FPJ Shorts
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds Efforts For Peace & Anti-terror Push
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals
Read Also
Devendra Fadnavis At BSE In Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Hails Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s...
article-image

In his further statement, he discussed the incident involving 13 individuals who fell from a moving train onto the tracks. Tragically, four of them lost their lives, while nine others are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals. The government has ordered an investigation into the matter and announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased, as well as free medical treatment for the injured.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Thane Railway Police Station in connection with the Mumbra train accident. The police are investigating the cause of the accident and will soon be recording statements from eyewitnesses, according to report. Additionally, they plan to measure the gap between the two railway tracks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar Detained In Canada, Extradition Process Begin

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar Detained In Canada, Extradition Process Begin

MSEDCL To Hold Final Lucky Draw Of Digital Customer Scheme On June 10

MSEDCL To Hold Final Lucky Draw Of Digital Customer Scheme On June 10

Mumbra Train Tragedy: 2 Critical In ICU As Death Toll Reaches 4; Families Appeal For Help

Mumbra Train Tragedy: 2 Critical In ICU As Death Toll Reaches 4; Families Appeal For Help

Mumbai News: Green Activist Seeks CM’s Help Against BMC’s 'Undemocratic' ₹11,000 Fee For Powai...

Mumbai News: Green Activist Seeks CM’s Help Against BMC’s 'Undemocratic' ₹11,000 Fee For Powai...