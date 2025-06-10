Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Hints At Increasing AC Local Trains Without Fare Hike In Mumbai | File Pic

Mumbai: A tragic incident occurred on Monday morning were four commuters lost their lives after falling from a train on the railway track near the Mumbra railway station. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the media on Tuesday, stating that there are plans to increase the number of local trains without raising fares.

CM Fadnavis announced the introduction of more AC local trains, with fare adjustments coordinated with the Central Railway, as reported by the news agency IANS. During his address, he also mentioned that the state will adjust office timings in Mumbai.

#WATCH | Mumbai | On Mumbra railway station incident, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "In the last 11 years, PM Modi's government has invested a large amount in Mumbai's suburban region in passenger amenities, broadening of roads, escalators, drinking water… pic.twitter.com/e6ewqMgKFg — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025

The Chief Minister's announcements hold significant weight, especially as opposition parties and rail passenger organisations have criticized the government in light of the June 9 incident. They claim that both the Central and state governments have been insensitive and inactive in providing relief to daily railway passengers, who are facing overcrowding and a reduced number of train trips, as reported.

Highlighting and speaking about more AC local trains, CM Fadnavis told to reporters, “We have to learn from yesterday’s incident. The Central government has a master plan to provide AC trains and provide them without increasing the fares.”

In his further statement, he discussed the incident involving 13 individuals who fell from a moving train onto the tracks. Tragically, four of them lost their lives, while nine others are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals. The government has ordered an investigation into the matter and announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased, as well as free medical treatment for the injured.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Thane Railway Police Station in connection with the Mumbra train accident. The police are investigating the cause of the accident and will soon be recording statements from eyewitnesses, according to report. Additionally, they plan to measure the gap between the two railway tracks.