Mumbai News: Local Train Services At Churchgate Station Disrupted After Kid Throws Jacket On Overhead Wire; VIDEO Surfaces

Local Train Services At Churchgate Station Disrupted After Kid Throws Jacket On Overhead Wire | X

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, Western line services were disrupted on platform number 2 at Churchgate Station in Mumbai on Monday. A jacket was stuck on the overhead wire at the railway station, due to which train movement was halted at the platform. The security personnel at the railway station swung into action and removed the jacket from the overhead wire, after which the train movements returned to normalcy.

A video of the security personnel removing the jacket from the overhead wire is circulating on social media. The incident occurred at around 3 PM in the afternoon today. Luckily, the incident did not occurred during peak hours, as the station is over-crowded in the evening during rush hours. There are reports that the jacket got stuck on the overhead wire as a kid threw the raincoat while standing on the platform number 2.

The kid was trying to throw the jacket towards his friend who was standing on the other platform. The jacket got stuck on the OHE wire instead of landing towards his friend. The police took a long bamboo to remove the jacket as the the overhead wire was at a height. After a long struggle, the police officials present at the railway station were able to remove the jacket and the trains started running smoothly after a disruption of around 25 minutes.

Local trains are said to be the lifeline for Mumbai commuters. Any disruption to the local trains brings the entire city to a standstill. The city witnessed heavy rains on Sunday which resulted into water-logging on railway tracks due to which local trains were affected. Many commuters faced difficulty in reaching their homes and other destinations due to heavy rainfall and water-logging and train delays.